Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

KMB stock opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.