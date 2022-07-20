Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Up 48.8% in June

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tian Ruixiang Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIRX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Tian Ruixiang has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

