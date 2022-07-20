TOKPIE Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $76,033.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- 3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Profile
TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
