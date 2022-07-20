TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TPCO from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

TPCO Stock Performance

TPCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 17,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,159. TPCO has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

