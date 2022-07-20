TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.60

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from TPXimpact’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TPXimpact Stock Up 1.9 %
TPX opened at GBX 147.74 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. TPXimpact has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.68 million and a P/E ratio of -356.25.
About TPXimpact
