TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.60

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from TPXimpact’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TPXimpact Stock Up 1.9 %

TPX opened at GBX 147.74 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. TPXimpact has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.68 million and a P/E ratio of -356.25.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United States of America, Norway, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting and Innovation, Software Development, and Automation.

