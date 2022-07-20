Tranchess Market Cap Hits $28.36 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Tranchess has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $28.36 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,047.44 or 0.99649290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00042924 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00023405 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001133 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

