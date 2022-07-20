Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.81. Transocean shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 148,863 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Transocean Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

