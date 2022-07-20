TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $231,978.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $330,314.66 and approximately $231,978.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00559801 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022770 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001748 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 653,446,364 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
