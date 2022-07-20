Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 4.8%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.87. 7,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 701,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

