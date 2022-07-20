Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Purchases $902,000.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,414,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,881,965.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.
- On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $361,662.45.
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $309,725.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $115,514.28.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $333,693.86.
- On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.
- On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.
Tricida Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,021. The company has a market capitalization of $527.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.75. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricida
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $22,324,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 773,895 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
