Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE TSE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 402,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,829. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
