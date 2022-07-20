Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE TSE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 402,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,829. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

