TROY (TROY) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week

TROY (TROY) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. TROY has a market capitalization of $36.90 million and $5.64 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TROY has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.00556915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001779 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com.

TROY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.