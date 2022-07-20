TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $175,114.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain.

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

