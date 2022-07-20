Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 915,567 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 697,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.84. 70,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,433. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

