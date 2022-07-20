Trust Wallet Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.46 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003492 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $239.05 million and $15.46 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00559801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022770 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001748 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 858,094,211 coins and its circulating supply is 288,094,211 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

