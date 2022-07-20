TurtleCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $156,904.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $655,956.21 and $156,904.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 69.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm.

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,879,562,004 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

