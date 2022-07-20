Typerium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $44.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $514,598.64 and $44.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Typerium has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007274 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Typerium Profile
Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.
