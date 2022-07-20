U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $768,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of USB opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

