U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 73,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. 83,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

