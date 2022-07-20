U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,256 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

