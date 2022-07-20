UBS Group Increases Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target to €19.10

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from €15.50 ($15.66) to €19.10 ($19.29) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($16.16) to €18.00 ($18.18) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Getlink from €10.00 ($10.10) to €10.50 ($10.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Getlink from €17.00 ($17.17) to €17.50 ($17.68) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

OTCMKTS GRPTF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

