UBS Group Increases Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target to €19.10

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from €15.50 ($15.66) to €19.10 ($19.29) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($16.16) to €18.00 ($18.18) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Getlink from €10.00 ($10.10) to €10.50 ($10.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Getlink from €17.00 ($17.17) to €17.50 ($17.68) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

Getlink Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRPTF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

Getlink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.