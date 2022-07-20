UBS Group Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €66.00 ($66.67) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.14) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($84.85) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.56) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($55.56) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($80.81) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

SAX stock traded up €0.66 ($0.67) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €41.66 ($42.08). 140,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €39.10 ($39.49) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($76.82). The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.11 and its 200 day moving average is €58.25.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

