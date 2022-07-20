Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.