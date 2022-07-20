Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,852. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Unilever by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $14,964,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

