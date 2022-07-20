Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.
Unilever stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,852. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
