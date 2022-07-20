Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $216.17. 24,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,903. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.80 and a 200-day moving average of $237.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

