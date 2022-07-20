United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34), RTT News reports. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,977,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,892,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.32.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

