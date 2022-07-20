United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Stock Up 3.8 %

United Community Banks stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

