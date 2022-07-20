United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $121.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.70. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 26.16%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

