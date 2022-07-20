UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 13,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,450,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $11.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.69. 74,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,745. The stock has a market cap of $489.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.30 and its 200 day moving average is $494.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.21.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.