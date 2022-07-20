uPlexa (UPX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $87,370.74 and approximately $133.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

uPlexa's total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa's official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa's official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa's official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

