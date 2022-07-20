USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Down 3%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.17. 3,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 154,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -583.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 80,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $14,012,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 70,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

