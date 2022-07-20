USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.67.

USNA traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.22. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,667. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 27.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

