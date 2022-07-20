Utrust Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $61.66 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,058.38 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.