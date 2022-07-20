Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. 37,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 47,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Vaccinex Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.05.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.
