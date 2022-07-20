Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.80.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

VMI stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.42. 86,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,504. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $437,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.