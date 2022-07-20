Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,504. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Valmont Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,853,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

