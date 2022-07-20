Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $249.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,711. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

