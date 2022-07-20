Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Trimmed by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,048,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,357,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,059,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,993. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.