Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,141,582. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

