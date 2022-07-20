Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 515,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 121,944 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 225.2% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 116,844 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

