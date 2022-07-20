Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,648. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

