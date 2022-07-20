Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $236.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.