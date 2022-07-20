Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Increased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $51,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,935. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.