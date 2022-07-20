Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

