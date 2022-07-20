Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $360.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

