Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after acquiring an additional 369,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.