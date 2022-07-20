VeChain (VET) Price Hits $0.0264 on Major Exchanges

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $155.25 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016314 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

