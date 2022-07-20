Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.18

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.18 and traded as high as C$16.49. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$16.42, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCM. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$379.07 million and a PE ratio of 56.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

