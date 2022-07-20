Veles Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,736.86 (VLS)

Veles (VLS) traded up 115.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 273.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $8,736.86 and $2.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.18 or 0.06539298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00246423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00100466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00649732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.95 or 0.00522177 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001035 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,028 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

