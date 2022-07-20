Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 100,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,414,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,881,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.

Tricida Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $527.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of Tricida

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $22,324,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $17,054,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.