Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 100,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,414,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,881,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.
- On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45.
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.
- On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.
- On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.
Tricida Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $527.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TCDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Institutional Trading of Tricida
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $22,324,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $17,054,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.